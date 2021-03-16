Oelwein School Board on Monday approved the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to rehire 14 newer associates and para-educators under “COVID contracts” for next school year.
That came right after the board approved the 2021-2022 Oelwein Support Staff Association contract with a 3.151% total package increase. All classifications in the support staff bargaining unit will receive a 50 cent hourly raise. New rates range from $12.21 for food service to $19.58 for transportation.
The board learned 14 associates hired this year will get to “keep” their jobs perhaps a bit longer than otherwise. They will have to reapply for their jobs, however, owing to the change in category. And they won’t lose rank.
“We anticipate it being the largest of the other two (relief bills),” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the board Monday of ESSER III. “Both were north of $1 million. These are great shots in the arm.”
On a related note, major renovation looms at Wings Park Elementary starting this summer, and the district will still be operating two elementary buildings next fall at Parkside and Sacred Heart as construction continues at Wings.
Ehn indicated administrators felt having the additional building could justify keeping on 14 associates and paras added from August through February — the number in board documents. Three are in the health field.
“We got started in this process in pods in July and August. We had to quickly ramp up,” Ehn said. “We’ve hired (14) associates total since the start of the school year. Expenses are going up. A lot of that’s been driven by the work we’ve done to keep folks safe.
“We knew we had a need to start contracting or reducing as we get back to normal,” he continued.
“By December, we’re going to be down another building as we move out of Sacred Heart and Parkside back into Wings Park.
“So we do have a reduction need.”
The district leadership team expected to put contracts out in the next few weeks and began discussing the mechanics of a reduction, he indicated.
“Simultaneously we get this ESSER money,” Ehn said. “(Business Manager Michael Rueber) had attended an IASBO (Iowa Association of School Business Officials) conference and Director of the Department of Ed Ann Lebo sent out guidance on what we could spend this money on, with this new ESSR II and ESSR III, this literally all happened last week.”
The team decided, Ehn said, “Let’s punt, and use as many adults as we can to get through the next year as we transition. We thought it was a good idea.
“But to do that, we have to take a certain number of employees and put them on COVID contracts versus what we would consider a traditional contract.
“Doing so is complicated, but it saves jobs, and it takes money we’re getting from federal stimulus dollars and it puts it in the pockets of our community members and puts it in our economy locally,” Ehn said. “So we thought it was going to be win-win.
“But ultimately it means we have to go through a reduction in force. (We are) asking the board to reduce all the associates that were hired this year under our current circumstances. There are 14 on our list, they will get letters tomorrow — if you pass this — that basically says they’re reduced, but also tomorrow, all those jobs will be posted as COVID jobs tomorrow, and they can basically start reapplying for their openings immediately.”
They won’t lose rank, according to Ehn.
“Then when contracts go out in a few weeks, they get raises, they get all those same things they would be entitled to otherwise. Basically just take that lump of people and apply it, codify it so we can get reimbursed by the DE for their costs.
“It helps the school district, helps the community. It keeps more people on. And we don’t have to pink-slip people unnecessarily,” Ehn said.
“It’s complicated. I know there are people that are stressed about this. But it really is a benefit to all involved, I feel,” he said.