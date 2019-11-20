School Board wraps up business and new Board is sworn in

The third Husky house constructed by high school students in the Husky Construction program has been sold. The Oelwein Community School Board of Directors approved the $250,000sale following a public hearing at Monday night’s Board meeting. Robert A. Stivers, Jr., is the new owner of the house at 900 7th St. SE.
Principal reports were heard. High School Principal Travis Druvenga reported approximately 40 percent of families at the high school participated in parent-teacher conferences.
He said both the Happy-Health-Awesome Expo and the K-12 Veterans Day program were huge successes. Druvenga noted that having the entire student body in one location for the Veterans Day program made quite an impact. He thanked everyone who helped with the set up and take down in the gym.
The freshman class attended the annual Teen Maze event at Upper Iowa University on Thursday, Nov. 14. Hosted by the Fayette County Substance Abuse Council, the event helps educate teens on many topics from healthy relationships to drug and alcohol abuse, nitration, healthy social media usage and financial education. Classes from all high schools in Fayette County attended.
Mary Beth Steggall reported the Middle School averages approximately 250 kids in the building before school each day. She said it seems to be a social point of the day for middle schoolers, compared to high school, where very few students want to be in school early.
Along with the amount of students there is bound to be some behavioral issues. In the graph she used as a reference, the most common behavioral problems are inappropriate language and forms of defiance.
Along with Citizens of the Quarter recognitions, Steggall said they are also recognizing perfect attendance. There were 14 students earning perfect attendance certificates for the first quarter.
Justin McGuinness, elementary principal for Little Husky and Wings Park, noted approximately 400 parents/families attended parent-teacher conferences. He said they were striving for 100 percent participation, and although that goal was not met, he and his staff were very pleased with the turnout.
McGuinness announced Wings Park teacher Tera Sperfslage was awarded a Scale-Up Award through the Northeast Iowa Regional STEM Advisory for math. He also encouraged attendance for the third and fourth grade music concert on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Superintendent Josh Ehn presented on the State of Education Report. He noted district improvements/upgrades are the new digital scoreboard at Husky Stadium, which students have now learned how to operate to assist during stadium events. New LED lights, which are dimmable, have seen $2,500 a month savings without the rate increase.
Ehn presented graphs on ACT scores among Oelwein students. He noted compared to the state average, Oelwein scores were going down in the past three years. While he said that is not great news, some students are opting to retake their ACTs and scores are improving in that area.
Ehn said the good news is that the high school math program is very strong and continues to be so.
The Board accepted the resignations of Julie Leisinger as 8th grade volleyball coach, and Tammy Hallberg from high school food service. A 12-month full-time contract was approved for Elizabeth Zaruba as a food service cook. Laurie Bunn was approved as a certified substitute an Elizabeth Spratt as a support substitute.
Following brief district reports from Ehn and Business Manager/Board Secretary Michael Rueber, the meeting adjourned.
A new Board organizational meeting followed, with Rueber administering the oaths of office to newly elected Directors Candace King, Erin Ryan and Bob Bouska. The Board voted to keep King as its president and Charlene Stocker as vice-president.
Director Julie Williams led a discussion on Board committee assignments, saying that in her years serving on the Board, the same persons just stay on the same committees. She suggested they should mix it up a little. Others said they were willing to give up positions on committees to try something different and so new assignments were selected.
The Board approved moving the Dec. 16 meeting to 5 p.m. Upcoming IASB meetings were reported and a Board work session will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.