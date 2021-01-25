The Oelwein School Board meeting to open sealed construction bids for work at Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School, scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday, the district announced Monday.
"Because of the impending snow storm and the threat of travel for those needing to deliver bid documents — we have decided to delay the cut-off and opening of bids 24 hours," Superintendent Josh Ehn said of the now-Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. bid opening meeting in the Oelwein High School Library. "The special board meeting for 4:00 today (Monday) is still on as scheduled."
Following, a sheet tabulating the bids will be made available to anyone that requests one.