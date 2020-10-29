Masked ninth- and tenth-graders listened as one senior student, a few teachers and National Guard members presented best farming practices, three-dimensional computer-numerical controlled (CNC) engraving, business ed, robotics, healthcare and communication tech at the Oelwein High School STEM Fair in the gym on Thursday.
“This will be our first ‘hands on’ opportunity for our students this year in the COVID environment,” Principal Tim Hadley said. “October is national manufacturing month. We are showcasing Science, Technology and Engineering and Mathematics opportunities available for students.”
Student Terick Pryor took a turn driving a mini vehicle with a robotic arm that moved on tank treads, using a handheld remote controller while following instructions from Iowa Army National Guard Staff Sgt. David Lindberg. Using the robot, Pryor was able to lift a small orange traffic cone and stack it on top of another cone.
“It takes a lot longer to learn (and would take) practice, just to get better at it,” Pryor said.
Industrial tech teacher Jesse Dinsdale demonstrated a virtual welder for students, and a three-dimensional CNC engraver while fellow IT teacher Todd Kastli demonstrated carbon-dioxide-powered cars that many may recall making in school.
“The virtual welder… helps with the fundamentals,” Dinsdale said. “If we’ve got a kid that’s struggling with work angle or traveling speed, it helps guide us so we know where to help them correct without hurting our material. We can also hook this up to a welder and do live welding with it.”
The CNC engraver had a rotating element and he demonstrated a metal travel mug he engraved with it: “It’s a lot like Microsoft Paint. The settings are a little more fine-tuned, you have to know the material.” The application that controls it does not require the ability to write lines of code, he said.
“The Northeast Iowa Community College representation was the concurrent courses through our OHS teachers, specifically the Regional Training Center through Mr. Kastli and Mr. Dinsdale,” Hadley said.
Senior Aryn Glew showcased a gold-medal presentation from the Iowa FFA 2020 Agriscience Fair held virtually in July.
The Oelwein Husky Mart is gold certified as a food service school-based enterprise through Distributive Education Clubs of America. It is one of only two school-based enterprises in Iowa to meet the qualifications, the other being a retail operation at Ames High.
“Our business ed students through our DECA program have 10 standards they have to meet for DECA to be a school-based enterprise that receives the gold certification,” teacher Cole Thomas said. “One of those standards deals with market research so surveying customers to see what products they want. Another of those standards is product/service management so taking those results, what sells or doesn’t sell, and using that to determine what products that we sell. Another one (is) figuring out what prices we have to sell at to be profitable and then adjusting those prices based on what sells or doesn’t. Those are some of the thoughts students have to go through in the class.”
The 10 DECA National Curriculum Standards for instructional areas for SBE are: financial analysis, operations, marketing-information management, market planning, product/service management, pricing, distribution/channel management, promotion, selling and human resources management. Additionally, “21st century skills” rated include critical thinking and problem solving, collaboration and teamwork, communication and creativity and innovation.
With regard to the COVID environment Hadley referred to, a district case tracker shows there are fewer than six students and fewer than six staff testing positive for the illness, in line with Iowa Department of Public Health guidance, which since partway into the first quarter says districts are not supposed to report the number of cases if there are five or fewer. As far as community spread in the counties that compose the district, Fayette County has had 7.9% of COVID-19 tests return positive in the last two weeks and Buchanan County has had 11.9% of tests be positive in that time.