Filling out three surveys will help the Oelwein School District and Iowa Department of Education plan for next year.
All of the surveys can be found at oelweinschools.com/survey-links/.
The Iowa Technology Survey from the Department of Education asks about technology access. This information will help in planning for next school year, should learning from home need to occur because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district encourages families to complete this survey so their technology barriers are known to the state. The direct link is bit.ly/iowatechsurvey.
The IDE is requiring plans for 2020-21 by July 1 as districts “Return to Learn” in the fall. Oelwein Schools have compiled a team of experts to begin planning what programming may look like.
“Very little has actually been decided on what the programs will look like, but we are discussing a great deal of possibilities,” says an introduction to the survey. “Family input and the needs of our students and community are weighing heavy on our decisions. Your input in this process is vital to our success. The information we receive through the use of this survey will help guide our decision making as we prepare to Return to Learn in the Fall.”
The direct link is forms.gle/KuQrs8sxvuouSjao9.
Families who had a child participate in one of Oelwein’s After School Programs (K-12) can help in future planning by taking a survey from the district at tinyurl.com/HuskyAdventuresProgram.