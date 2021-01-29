Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Friday a bill giving Iowa parents the option to send their kids back to school full time, fully effective by two weeks from Monday.
The bill will require a brick-and-mortar school district or accredited nonpublic school to provide an opportunity for a parent or guardian of each enrolled student to select full-time in-person instruction unless waived in a proclamation of public health disaster emergency issued by the governor related to COVID-19.
Districts may still offer other hybrid options, but the district “shall allow the parent or guardian at least five days to decide whether to select the full-time in-person option if the school district or accredited nonpublic school will also continue to offer other instructional options.”
Waivers to go online may still be sought from the Iowa Department of Education, which will consider the proportion of teachers quarantining.
Reynolds signed the bill, Senate File 160, after it passed the House Thursday night as House Joint Resolution 252, with 59 yeas — including area Republicans, Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, Michael R. Bergan, R-Dorchester and Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville — and 39 nays.
“I voted for that just last night,” Ingels told the Daily Register Friday. “We heard from a lot of parents that wanted their kids back in school,” a cohort of parents Reynolds also discussed in her State of the State address Jan. 12.
“Most districts in our area were working hard to get their kids back in school,” Ingels continued. “They’ve done a really good job in Fayette and Buchanan counties.” Rather, Ingels said the action focused on larger, urban schools, another point Reynolds had made.
Discussion last night, Ingels said, focused on “trying to tweak it a bit to ensure everybody’s safe,” in support of work he acknowledged that school districts are already doing. “Districts are doing a good job making sure everybody’s masked up. We’re not having much transmission, community spread in schools — mostly outside of schools. Schools are working really hard to make sure it’s safe.”
The Oelwein School Board acted on Jan. 18 to send all students back to school full-time in-person, effective Feb. 2.
Superintendent Josh Ehn shared coronavirus-related absenteeism rates within the district on Jan. 19 with the Daily Register and updated the district’s online COVID-19 tracker.
• Staff absenteeism for COVID-19 is 1.8%, and 7.3% overall (owing to quarantining). Overall absenteeism of 7.3% is on the high end of the green range, and from reading the graph, that adds at the high end of 2 points on the matrix.
• Student absenteeism for COVID-19 is 1.4% and 4.3% overall. This is squarely in the green range, adding 2 points in the matrix.
• As of Friday, Jan. 29, Fayette County was at 9.8% community spread and Buchanan County was at 6.7% spread, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Ehn told the school board on Jan. 18 that these numbers, and the direction lawmakers were going with requiring in-person full-time learning, played into the decision.
In a letter to families following the board decision, Ehn cited the declining rate of virus in the county, the soon-to-be-accessed vaccine for staff, the success rate of masking for mitigating the spread, and the educational impact of half-time attendance for another prolonged period as driving the change. The letter also says pod classes will start to make “safe and incremental” changes such as larger recess groups.
Second semester started Wednesday, and the students in hybrid in-person and virtual learning — which applies only to grades 5-12 who aren’t enrolled online-only — have been attending this week on the AA/BB cohort schedule. These students will have an online-only or virtual learning day on Monday, Feb. 1, as staff work to prepare for full-time in-person return to learn on Feb. 2.
“Reminder that MONDAY, Feb. 1 is a virtual day for students as all staff will be working at schools to prepare to full time return to learn!” the Oelwein Middle School Counseling Department posted on Wednesday to social media. “Remember, if your child is sick, please contact the school and keep them home. You MUST contact the school to communicate your child is home sick.”
Meanwhile, other area schools have largely taken the full-time in-person approach with small slivers attending online-only.
“Wapsie Valley has been face-to-face all of this school year so this legislation will not change our approach for educational choice for parents,” Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said.
“West Central has been face to face all year,” Superintendent Fred Matlage said. “The legislation will have minimal to no impact on West Central students or parents.”