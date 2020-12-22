Following a presentation to from a construction management rep with Boyd Jones and a lack of public comments, the Oelwein School Board passed Monday on a 5-0 vote a resolution supporting the up to $12.75 million sales tax bond issuance that the district reserves the right to borrow to finance renovating Wings Park Elementary and the Oelwein High School science lab.
Board members Dana Bostian and Bob Bouska were unable to attend for the vote.
The public did not attend or comment in the Zoom chat box.
“Seeing no comment in the chat box, (we will) shut the hearing down,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said Monday after the presentation from Mark Pfister with the Boyd Jones construction management firm.
In January, there will be a notice of letting. A pre-bid meeting and public hearing will occur on Jan. 18. The board will open bids for the renovation project on Jan. 26, Pfister said, and his firm will make bid recommendations to the board on Feb. 8.
If bidders create a combination bid package in order to potentially offer a savings, they are required to also bid the individual portions, according to Pfister.
The way the contract is set up, there will not be separate bills for change orders, so details won’t have to be brought before the board.
“Their (bidders’) contract will say ‘bid amount and change allowance’ but will say they can’t access the change allowance … until we’ve approved it,” Pfister said, noting the school district will get credit back at the end for the unused portion of the escrow. Pfister also explained
change order allowance is not accessible without a change order.
There will be “no new taxes” to pay for the two renovation projects, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register last month. “We are projecting 14 years (bond payback) and plan to pay principal down early when revenues exceed projections,” he said. “We will pay cash on hand for many of the portions and are still projecting to borrow around $10 million with the option of alternate items that could push the bonds up. This is why we set the ceiling.”
“We’re not going to spend all that?” board member Bob Kalb prompted on Monday.
“We’re just maximizing our authority,” Ehn said.