On Wednesday, students, organized by Brandy Larson and Karson Wilkinson decorated their trucks and tractors with U.S. flags in memory of Oelwein High School senior Carter Cannon.
Cannon died Saturday, April 3, in rural Sumner, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Cannon, originally from Hawkeye, belonged to FFA at North Fayette Valley before transferring to Oelwein.
After school, his Oelwein schoolmates lined up all their vehicles in a vacant corner of the parking lot as friends and family recorded the event.
The memorial originated when two Oelwein High School students indicated they wanted a way to honor their late classmate.
“Students were invited to demonstrate their support of Carter’s family and honor his remembrance by driving trucks and tractors, two things he loved.” said Principal Tim Hadley, then let students organize their show of colors.
“We had a bunch of people come to (memorialize) him, and a bunch of flags, trucks, tractors,” junior Brandy Larson said.
“Every single time we were around him, it was always a great time, no matter what,” said senior Brooke Larson, Brandy’s sister. “Like if you were upset, you’d come into the room and it would just brighten up.”
“He was the bright (spot) of your day, the first smile on your face. He’d come in the room and jump in your face, ‘Good morning!’” Brandy said. “He liked to farm, he plowed fields every summer. There’s just a lot of things we’re going to miss about him.”
Hadley said he received “several comments, several emails saying it was good to see, it made a difference.”
A student wrote him: “I just wanted to thank you for making this idea to have flags and tractors today. I wasn’t close with Carter and didn’t know him well. But it did pull at my heart, so I know that all the people that were close with really appreciate this!”
He also received this comment: “Sorry I couldn’t be there today but I’d love to (have) had a flag for Carter and SGT Jim Smith. I appreciate the attention you draw to these things instead of leaving them unheard. Thank you!”
“It’s important for the healing process for students to express themselves,” said Hadley, who’s also a chaplain.
Sgt. Jim Smith, of Independence, from State Patrol Post 10 in Oelwein, who died on Friday, April 9, in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center, was also honored by students at the event.
“Many students did take it as an opportunity to honor both, which I found appropriate given the timing,” Hadley said.