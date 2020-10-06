High schools that lost regular season games because of COVID-19 or the August derecho storm can make up those games after their postseasons end. Football begins its postseason play next week.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that after a brief zoom conference meeting that morning, the Board of Control granted member schools the ability to conduct regular season contests following postseason elimination from fall boys’ sports.
This permission mirrors the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plan for girls’ fall sports, the announcement says.
All high school levels of competition are eligible.
The contests must be completed prior to the state event. For football, that means prior to Nov. 18; cross country, prior to Oct. 30 and volleyball, prior to Nov. 2.
The total number of regular season contests may not exceed the allowable limit in that sport.
The contests may not be scheduled on any date in which an IHSAA postseason event in that sport is scheduled and may only be schedule with member schools who also lost regular season games due to COVID-19 or the derecho storm.
Canceled varsity football games involving area schools include West Central against Dunkerton on Sept. 11 and Independence against Crestwood on Sept. 18 and Waukon on Sept. 25.