The Oelwein Schools administration is working on the district’s Return to Learn plan for the Department of Education. They’re analyzing how to approach “blended learning” in the event of another shutdown.
Meanwhile teachers are taking professional development classes on blended learning. Oelwein Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall and Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness told the School Board this week that their teachers who rated themselves “emerging” level in the area of blended online and in-person learning began the training on Monday.
“This course offers teachers a chance to become more comfortable with the Oelwein Schools’ model for blended learning in the event of another shutdown,” McGuinness said. Teachers will learn how to use specific learning management systems, as well as how to best provide quality learning experiences virtually.
In the plan, guiding questions from the Department of Education allow staff to shape different approaches by the district, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“Blended learning for staff allowed grade-level staff members to ‘work up and work down’ between grade levels to identify potential gaps from the shutdown,” Ehn said. “The digital environment runs on an LMS (Learning Management System) (e.g. Canvas, Seesaw, Google Classroom). The district has used (federal) CARES (Act) dollars to pay for multiple year licenses for those platforms.
“A three phase system will be deployed in the fall to help families requiring support for the Internet, should the need arise. The assurances report is due to the Department of Education (State) on July 1.
“The digital summer school program is allowing the district to ‘beta test’ the process and determine successes and failures to retool it for the regular school year.
“The big concerns or wonders going into the fall are loss of enrollment (estimating 5-8% across the state), masks, large gatherings ending (e.g. lunch, recess, assemblies), adjusting schedules to meet state occupancy guidelines, adjustments to attendance, sick leave and visitor policies as well as bussing adjustments,” Ehn said.
Ehn mentioned an Internet offer of $10 per month for households with students, in response to a question from board member Dana Bostian.
Ehn said the counseling team has done a fabulous job of keeping in touch with families requiring support through the pandemic. He also said different “return” approaches support mental health of both students and staff.
Board member Bob Kalb voiced concern about reducing bus routes and what that would do to impact enrollment negatively.
Ehn agreed and said there are options to be explored but that the restrictions are yet unknown and he doesn’t “begrudge anyone making those decisions.”
“Family input and the needs of our students and community are weighing heavy on our decisions ... as we prepare to Return to Learn in the Fall,” says a related survey.
To take the Return to Learn survey for the Oelwein Schools, visit oelweinschools.com/survey-links/ or forms.gle/KuQrs8sxvuouSjao9.