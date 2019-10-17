FAIRBANK — Fairbank Elementary School and Little Island Daycare were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon while police and Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to take a man into custody in the vicinity, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Fairbank Police were informed at 12:30 p.m. that Christopher Lee Becker, 36, of Sumner, was at 404 Forest St. There were active arrest warrants out on Becker from Buchanan County. Assistance was requested from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to take Becker into custody.
Becker barricaded himself inside the residence and would not communicate with law enforcement. The standoff lasted about 30 minutes, before Becker was taken into custody without further incident.
Fairbank Police arrested Becker on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for original charges of second degree harassment (serious misdemeanor), tampering with witness or juror (aggravated misdemeanor) and fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor).
These charges were originally filed by Fairbank Police and stem from a previous incident.
All activities at the elementary school and preschool resumed as normal. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted Fairbank Police during this incident.