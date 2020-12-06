FAYETTE — The Fayette Police Department’s month-long investigation into drug sales out of a home in Fayette came to a head Friday, Dec. 4. A search warrant was granted, and entry was made.
The search resulted in the seizure of two firearms, five pounds of marijuana, multiple containers of marijuana wax, multiple containers of marijuana crumble, multiple containers of THC oils and vapes, paraphernalia, and money.
The estimated total value taken off the street Friday night is estimated to be around $35,000 worth of product.
Multiple suspects were charged. The police department reported names are being withheld as more arrests could stem from intelligence gathered from this case.
The Fayette Police Department was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.