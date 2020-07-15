A West Union man was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday evening after authorities conducted a search of several residences.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at multiple residences in West Union, in reference to a drug report. During the search warrant execution illegal substances and multiple firearms were seized.
Kenneth Eugene Gerleman, Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with drug distribution to a minor, Class B felony, possession of a controlled substance, first offense, marijuana, possession of cannabidiol first offense, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance.
Fayette and West Union police departments assisted with this arrest. The sheriff’s office reports this investigation is ongoing and some charges are still pending. If convicted, Gerleman, Jr. could face up to 27 years in prison.