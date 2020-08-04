Hard to believe. Probably the most interesting season in Fairbank’s over 50 years in the aquatic business, is approaching its end. We, the Pool Board, are extremely proud of our managers, lifeguards, and aids for their work during these challenging times. The number one priority of the FAS (Fairbank Aquatic Center staff) is to keep you safe, and they performed with great professional excellence!
Please join us for a night swim on Friday, Aug. 14, (7:30-9:30 p.m., $2 admission) and enjoy our last day of open swim on Friday, Aug. 21. We will also have a Doggie Dip following the last day. Details will be announced soon. Thank you to the public for your patience and understanding this season!
Heather Hansen, Duane Foster, Jason Kayser.
Fairbank Pool Board