ANAMOSA — The Huskies faced a daunting task Wednesday night when they traveled an hour and a half south to take on the 29-4 Anamosa softball team on their home field.
Ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, the Raiders won 12-0 in three innings and are moving on to the next District 6 playoff game against Crestwood or Waukon on Friday. The Huskies will regroup and prepare for next year.
Oelwein says goodbye to a solid core of seniors — Emma Hefel (first base), Dru Jorgenson (pitcher), Carley Jeanes (catcher) and Kylie Parmely (third base), who Oelwein head coach Kelcie Bormann called a determined group of players who have been good role models.
“I think the impression that they’ve left is always kind of work hard ... they always work hard” she said after the game. “They always have that go-getting attitude. The hustling — I mean those four hustle all the time. You can just tell it carries down to those younger groups and those younger levels.
With growing participation at those younger levels there is much to look forward to for the Oelwein High School softball program. The incoming eighth-grade class will provide another good boost.
“There are a ton of softball players in that class,” Bormann said. “And (the program) is slowing starting to rebuild, which is good. Getting those numbers out, the younger girls out, is super, super important. Being able to have those three levels so you are able to learn before you’re getting into a varsity game is important.”
Bormann encouraged her players to begin preparing now for next season. “You got to put time in the off season,” she said. “Softball players are made between the end of the season and the beginning of the next season.”
On Wednesday, Anamosa opened the game sending the Huskies down in order in the first inning before putting up eight runs in the bottom half.
Anamosa began its first at bat with a double off Jorgenson. The Raiders went on to load the bases and scored the first run on a hit batter. Their scoring was assisted with three hit batters in total, walks and a bases loaded error at short that allowed three runs to score.
Oelwein started to mount a comeback in the top of the second when Hefel lead off with a walk and Malayna Keil followed with a ground ball single between first and second. They were left stranded on bases.
The Raiders were held to two runs in the bottom of the second with the help of a diving catch in left-center field by Keil.
Oelwein went down in order on three strike outs in the top of the fifth and Anamosa put up two more runs in the bottom of the inning. The final run to end Oelwein’s season was pushed across by a sacrifice fly to left field.
Oelwein 0 0 0 — 0
Anamosa 8 2 2 — 10