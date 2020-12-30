The following is the second installment of newsworthy events that happened in the Oelwein community during 2020. Oelwein Daily Register has compiled what staff deems its top local news stories from this year’s archives, although there were arguably many more that could be added to the list.
Friday, May 1
Council Oks new shelter, restrooms at Red Gate Park
Within a month of the March 28 EF-1 tornado that leveled Oelwein’s Red Gate Park, the city’s Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson had an improvement project put together for City Council approval. Johnson said the beloved west side park was a blank slate after losing approximately 40 trees and the main shelter. His plan to use insurance money for a new shelter with countertop, stone pillars, metal roof and modern restrooms with steel security door covers, sidewalk and new trees was approved unanimously.
Wednesday, May 6
Sheriff’s office loses valuable teammate, family loses a member
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Immo passed away. The 12 ½ year old K-9 was specially trained in tracking, narcotics searches and protection. Immo had lived with his partner and K-9 handler Deputy Kenny Aeschliman and family for 10 ½ years where he worked up until his last day.
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Ideal Industry operations leaving Oelwein by July 31
Ideal Industries announced it will cease all Oelwein manufacturing operations by the end of July. A third of Oelwein’s employees will be retained as operations are consolidated at its Vinton plant.
Saturday, May 30
One last wave Sunday for two longtime Sacred Heart teachers
Donna Hornberg’s name has been synonymous with early elementary education at Sacred Heart since 1975 and solely with teaching kindergarten the past 41 years. Linda Murphy has been teaching scales, keeping the beat and creating memorable music programs at Sacred Heart and in Oelwein elementary schools for 40 years after starting her career at Fayette Elementary where she taught music five years. The two educators will be honored Sunday, May 31, with a special drive-by farewell at Sacred Heart School, from 3-5 p.m.
Thursday, June 11
Tropical storm leftovers swamp Oelwein area
Fayette County was hit with a deluge of rain Tuesday, June 9, caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moved up from the Gulf of Mexico and through the Mississippi River Valley. As the storm moved into the region from the south during the afternoon, it brought extremely heavy rainfall to the Oelwein area with local amounts exceeding 5 inches, and causing extensive flooding.
Saturday, June 20
Oelwein dad sends gift of life across the ocean
Paul Yokas unwittingly became a perfect bone marrow donor match for a child battling cancer leukemia halfway around the world. Working with a non-profit medical team, he traveled to Chicago in June to become a bone marrow donor. As Paul prepared to celebrate his first Father’s Day, he thought not only of his loved ones in Oelwein, but also of a father with a small child overseas and of playing a role in helping to save a life.
Friday, June 26
Fire destroys buildings and equipment at farm near Maynard
Multiple fire departments responded to buildings on fire Wednesday afternoon at Dennis and Lisa Byerly’s farm northwest of Maynard. A machine shed was fully engulfed in flames and a hay shed filled with bales of corn stalks and hay was also lost. Heat from the fire damaged the house on the property. Maynard, Westgate and Oelwein fire departments responded along with MercyOne and Westgate Fire/Rescue ambulances. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, June 27
Woman arrested in Estling death
Nearly two years to the day of a fatal traffic incident that claimed the life of a Maynard teen, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the case. The day before the annual memorial ride for Kaiden Estling, Sheriff Marty Fisher announced the arrest of Kelli Jo Michael, 26 of West Des Moines who was charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in a death, Class D felony. The arrest is the result of a two-year investigation into an accident on June 28, 2018 in which Kaiden Estling, 14, was struck while riding his moped. He died at the scene despite multiple life-saving attempts by rescue personnel. The driver, allegedly Michael, fled the scene.
Wednesday, July 1
Prosecution cites distracted driving in fatal hit-and-run
Distracted driving led to the 2018 hit-and-run accident that caused the death of Maynard 14-year-old Kaiden Estling, according to the charging document filed in Fayette County District Court.
Friday, July 3
Oelwein celebrates WWII pilot’s 97th birthday
A drive-by birthday parade was held for Royce King, 97, the retired Oelwein King Implement Co. co-owner, and World War II cargo pilot who shuttled over the Himalayan Mountains. King, his wife of 75 years Frankie, and children Jim King and Susan Bilodeau helped celebrate. The drive-by celebration included the American Legion Honor Guard, fellow WWII veterans Jerry Clayburn and Darwin Jack, Police chief, past Commander, many friends and Oelwein Fire Department.
Friday, July 10
Storm crashes into Oelwein
A round of storms swept through Oelwein at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday downing power lines, toppling trees and untethered objects. A tree fell on a power line near the substation between Highway 150 and South Frederick. Alliant Energy showed Fayette County had 129 outages affecting 2,326 customers.
Wednesday, July 15
City Council accepts Charles Gerdts resignation
Third Ward City Councilman Charles Gerdts officially tendered his resignation, during online Council proceedings July 13. The newly-elected Gerdts just began his four-year term in January, but a lucrative job advancement opportunity in the Quad Cities was too good to pass up. He said he would be moving before the end of summer.
Friday, July 31
Demolition: Phase One
Oelwein neighborhoods are changing almost overnight as the city continues with its Neighborhood Stabilization Program, in an effort to remove dilapidated structures and make space available for new housing. At the beginning of the year, the city became new owner of several rundown rental properties that were given up by a landlord. Those along with others deemed beyond repair, added up to 44 slated for demolition. The nearly half-million dollar project also includes asbestos remediation on 23 of the properties.
Monday, Aug. 3
Fairbank approves acting police chief
Fairbank City Council approved appointing part-time police officer Mike Everding as acting police chief at a recent meeting.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Oelwein Family Pharmacy to close
Oelwein Family Pharmacy announced via its Facebook page Monday morning that it plans to close and merger with Hy-Vee Pharmacy at the new Dollar Fresh location. Dr. Erica Bushaw, owner of the downtown pharmacy, said the merger will be advantageous to many customers.