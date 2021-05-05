WEST UNION — Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported that the Secondary Roads Department had a good month in April, bringing in $2.2 million in revenue.
Fantz told the Board of Supervisors, Monday, May 3, at the regular board meeting, that the figure represented Road Use Tax funds, property tax funds and about $350,000 in COVID-19 relief funding.
In other action:
“There’s awesome new signage going in the Turkey River Watershed,” Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt told the Board.
Marlatt said two new signs have been erected to draw attention to motorists that they are entering the Turkey River Watershed. One of the signs is located along Highway 18 near the Fayette/Clayton County border and faces east. The other sign is outside of Maynard on Highway 150 facing west.
“This is a great way to educate citizens about their local watershed and encourage them to play a part in keeping it clean and healthy. Great initiative by our partners with the Turkey River Watershed Management Authority (WMA),” Marlatt told the Board.
He noted that the Fayette County Soil and Water District provided funding for the signs and Cody Anderson and the staff of the Fayette County Conservation Board did the installation.
The Supervisors set Monday, May 10, 10 a.m., as the time and date for the first reading of an ordinance repealing and replacing the current Floodplain Management Ordinance.
The Supervisors approved a five-day Class C liquor license with outdoor service for Bev the Barbarian LLP.