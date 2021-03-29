Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging high schools to conduct voter registration drives for eligible students today, Tuesday, March 30 in conjunction with Iowa High School Voter Registration Day. March 30 also marks the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21-18.
Secretary Pate will be visiting Urbandale High School to speak to students about the importance of registering to vote and participating in elections. He will also provide voter registration materials to students eligible to register to vote.
Schools that register at least 90% of eligible students by April 16 receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award.