A lifelong area resident and Oelwein grad has been elected to serve on the City Council as an at-large councilman. Karen Seeders garnered the most votes in the special election Tuesday, that was petitioned for by residents.
Seeders won with 173, over Rex Ericson with 157, and Dan Driscoll, 109. There was also one write in vote cast, making a total of 440 voters going to the polls from among the 3,270 eligible voters in the community.
Seeders has background as a paralegal/legal assistant, and serves as district office manager at Oelwein Schools. After growing up in Stanley, she and her husband chose to live in Oelwein and raise their children here. Being a former renter, Seeders previously said she understands the difficulty in finding a decent home to rent, and supports improvements of the rental properties so they meet common standards.
Seeders also sees the importance of transparency in government and making sure local residents have a voice, as well as an understanding on any issue.
“I think the most important thing I can do for Oelwein’s citizens is to help them to understand the issues we are faced with, the decisions that are being made, and how they can have a say in the matter,” she said.
Seeders told The Daily Register previously she hears people complain, but thinks sometimes they don’t understand why decisions are made or what they can do if they want to try to make changes. She said she has never been afraid to speak up, ask questions or seek more discussion when the matter at hand warrants action.
When asked about specific improvements she would like to see the Council work on, she mentioned getting better and more consistent snow removal and alternative options to parking in yards, along with working toward a better, long-term solution to funding street maintenance and repair in town without assessing property owners.
Seeders will be sworn into office and take her seat on the Council at the next City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 24.
“While we may not all agree on how things are done, we need to be a united community in order to make Oelwein happy, healthy, and awesome!” she said.