The Oelwein Community School District is looking to honor Stanley, Hazleton and Sacred Heart Schools in the Oelwein High School gymnasium, but is having a hard time finding the logos from Stanley and Hazleton schools. Anyone able to help with this is asked to email kseeders@oelwein.k12.ia.us or call at 319-283-3536, ext. 1.

