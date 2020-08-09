The Oelwein Community School District is looking to honor Stanley, Hazleton and Sacred Heart Schools in the Oelwein High School gymnasium, but is having a hard time finding the logos from Stanley and Hazleton schools. Anyone able to help with this is asked to email kseeders@oelwein.k12.ia.us or call at 319-283-3536, ext. 1.
Oelwein, IA
Today
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
