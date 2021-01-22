A two-vehicle truck accident closed down the northbound lanes of Highway 63 at 160th Street in Bremer County for approximately four hours Friday morning.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office reported at approximately 10 a.m., Mark Ackerson, 57, of Sumner, was driving a BMC Aggregates LC dump truck pulling a dump trailer northbound on Highway 63. As he was turning east onto 160th Street, he was rear-ended by a Kane Transport Inc. semi and tanker trailer from Sauk Centre, Minnesota, also traveling north on Hwy 63.
The impact of the crash ripped the cab of the semi from its chassis, sending it into the median. The semi driver, Gregory Korfe, 64, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was taken via air ambulance from the scene to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Also responding to the scene were Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Frederika Fire and First Responders, the Iowa DOT, Iowa State Patrol, AirCare and Rasmusson’s Towing.