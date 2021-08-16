MAYNARD — A semitrailer caught fire early Monday afternoon between Fayette and Maynard while southbound on Iowa 150 north of the Maynard turnoff.
Maynard/Harlan Township Fire/EMS and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene on a call well after 2 p.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Caleb Baker was seen dousing the area before responders reopened the road shortly before 3 p.m.
“No idea what caused it,” Baker said; “probably a blown tire, brake line locked up.”
Baker said Maynard crew member Blake Brownell was first on scene.
Driver Tim Chensvold, of Chensvold Farms, West Union, echoed the emergency call report that a brake line must have hung up. He was out walking around with no apparent injuries.