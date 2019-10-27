NORTHWEST OF HAWKEYE — A collision of semi-trucks on Highway 18 at W Avenue in northwest Fayette County Sunday afternoon had authorities redirecting traffic and firefighters building a dam to keep diesel from flowing into a culvert beneath the intersection.
The crash occurred before 1 p.m.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
One of the semi-trucks was not pulling a trailer. The other was pulling a type of trailer used for propane hauling.
Regarding the leaking diesel, firefighters first dug dirt to build a dam to keep diesel from flowing into a culvert. Then a firefighter retrieved bags of floor dry that were stacked to firm up the dam.
Firefighters, a DNR officer and sheriff’s deputies directed traffic.
Tri-State Ambulance responded to the crash as well as the Hawkeye Community Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Department if Transportation, and The Iowa State Patrol.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.