INDEPENDENCE – As part her annual 99-county tour, Senator Joni Ernst on Thursday visited Buchanan County Health Center in Independence and then Country View Dairy in Hawkeye.
At the family-owned dairy farm and creamery, Ernst took a tour and heard about how COVID-19 has impacted its production.
The visit to Buchanan County Health Center was coordinated by Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Sarah Tweedy and Randy Cornelius. BCHC CEO Steve Slessor led the tour.
“It was to show what critical access hospitals like BCHC offer to their communities while also showing what role CRNAs play as well,” said Cornelius, who practices in area hospitals and is the president of the Iowa Association of Nurse Anesthetists (IANA). “BCHC is a shining example of the services they provide to the community, which is the reason we chose to have Sen. Ernst tour there.”
Slessor took the opportunity to talk to Sen. Ernst about other BCHC services as well.
“We discussed the importance and need of mental health services, especially in the wake of COVID with increasing anxiety and depression being seen,” said Slessor. “We are combatting this with the hiring of a new mental health counselor who started with us a few months back and a new psychiatric nurse practitioner who is starting with us in late September.”
After the tour, the group met in the conference room and discussed other issues.