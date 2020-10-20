The following are prepared floor remarks by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa on "Big Tech Censorship and Hunter Biden Investigation," Monday, Oct. 19:
Last week, news broke about Hunter Biden’s questionable financial dealings. That information, allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop, appears to show that Joe Biden may have been more aware of his son’s financial deals with foreign despots and criminals than he’s admitted to the American people.
That information was quickly censored by Big Tech companies.
Just today, Director Ratcliffe said that Hunter Biden’s laptop issue isn’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
You know what actually is fake news? The Steele Dossier. But, I don’t recall reporters and Big Tech censoring the false reporting about President Trump.
Instead the liberal media did the opposite – they became super spreaders of false reporting across the world.
What happened last week is election interference and anti-conservative bias, and Facebook and Twitter are guilty.
Democrats and liberals in the press can’t have veto authority over information just because it makes their nominee look bad. They can’t have a double standard.
Vice President Biden owes the American people answers.
Sen. Charles Grassley,
R-Iowa
AP REPORTS:
The president has been promoting an unconfirmed New York Post report published last week that cites an email in which an official from Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanked Hunter Biden, who served on the company's board, for arranging for him to meet Joe Biden during a 2015 visit to Washington. The Biden campaign has rejected Trump's assertion of wrongdoing and noted that Biden's schedule did not show a meeting with the Burisma official.