Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Monday released the following statement regarding the Iowa House of Representatives Republican caucus vote for Rep. Pat Grassley as speaker-elect for the 2020 legislative session.
“I’ve watched my grandson Pat mature as a freshman legislator at age 23 to become a very effective leader in the Iowa House. I attribute the mentorship of Speaker Linda Upmeyer for serving as a tremendous role model to Pat and the entire Republican caucus. Notably, Pat became chairman of the Appropriations Committee after just nine years. He likes to remind me that it took 15 years for me to earn that gavel.
“Ever since he was elected in 2006, Pat has held town meetings regularly. Keeping in touch with his constituents is his main priority and that has helped him effectively represent his district. Pat has not forgotten his strong Butler County roots. Working on our family farm from a very young age, Pat embraces the value and virtue of hard work and it shows.
“Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker.”