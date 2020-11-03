Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Voters stayed the course in Senate District 32, choosing Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, over challenger Pam Egli, D-Waverly, 19,975 to 12,695, unofficially until county boards canvass the results. The territory covers Bremer County, most of Fayette and Buchanan counties, and northern Black Hawk County.

Johnson, defeated incumbent three-term Sen. Brian Schoenjahn, D-Arlington, for the seat in 2016.

Johnson claimed on his campaign Facebook page, “Craig Johnson for Iowa,” he has “helped secure over $300 million in sustainable funding for our K-12 schools and education infrastructure (and) support(ed) Iowa’s comprehensive children’s mental health system.”

Egli retired from teaching after 33 years at Waverly-Shell Rock. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa.

 
 