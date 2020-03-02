MONONA — Seven area Individual Speech competitors earned Division I ratings at Districts at MFL MarMac and Charles City on Saturday, punching their tickets to the state competition on Saturday, March 14, at Starmont in Arlington.
Three Oelwein competitors merited Division I's to advance: Shalymar Evens, who competed in poetry with “Another Breakdown” and “Breathe”; Aryn Glew, who took part in literary programs with “My Journey as a Military Brat,” featuring original prose; and Sojidin Gulmamadov who competed in original oratory with “My Life as a Foreign Exchange Student,” which detailed his experiences here in the United States.
• Two Wapsie Valley performers scored Division I ratings at the meet in Charles City and advance to state: Gaia Amato with the prose piece, “You Are Special,” and Christopher Tibbott with the acting piece, “Acceptance.”
• Two West Central performers also are headed to state with Division I ratings, Rachel Walenceus and Erin Hamlett in musical theater and prose.