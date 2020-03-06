Oelwein will be represented at the State archery tournament in Des Moines this weekend by a first-ranked middle school team, third-ranked elementary school and individually ranked high school archers such as Hunter Woodward at 22nd.
The tournament will take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, and it’s an opportunity to continue to grow the sport of archery.
“It’s three days to see how big archery is,” coach Chet Reagan said. “We see it in Northeast Iowa and we know as a sport that it’s big, but it doesn’t get the street credit like a lot of the ball sports and wrestling do, but it’s every bit of a skill.
“It’s a skill sport, you know. It’s like golf, not everybody can roll into an archery range and shoot consistently well without a lot of time and dedication to practice.”
That type of work ethic to hone the craft is what archers such as Woodward have in order to be ranked among the top 25 in the state, along with performing their best at the right time of the year.
“They’re just putting it together at the right time,” Reagan said. “They’re seeming to peak now like Woodward last year fared really, really well.
“He was right on the tail of Drew Crump, who’s the number one archer from Independence. Those two know each other, and that was a common rivalry last year, a friendly rivalry. They would check what each other were doing before and during tournaments.”
Alongside Woodward, other ranked archers include middle-schoolers Santana King at 4th in Bullseye, followed by Sydney Rahe at 5th and her sister Averie Rahe coming in at 6th with their mother Amy Rahe coaching as a volunteer.
Ranked middle school boys include Mitchell Trumblee at 7th, who also has a parent as a coach in Tyler Trumblee, and Owen Gieselman at 12th.
Rankings on the elementary team include Audrey Dettbarn at 7th, who’s parents Chad and Jennifer Dettbarn both coach with two other kids on the team, and Morgan Steggall at 14th.
Aside from rankings and rivalries, Oelwein archery is unique because of the family dynamic with eight volunteer coaches who have kids on the team.
“It’s pretty tight knit,” Reagan said. “I give credit to the volunteer coaches and staff that are here quite a bit.”
For the time and effort put in, the team is expecting to shoot well in Des Moines and bring back some hard-earned awards.
“I’m hoping that we’re peaking at the right time, and I hope that we can bring some hardware back to the district to give them something to be proud about,” Reagan said.