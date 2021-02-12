...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Saturday...
.Wind chills will again drop to 20 to 30 below zero across the
entire area tonight through Saturday morning. An even colder
surge of Arctic air will result in dangerously cold conditions by
Saturday night, when a wind chill warning will likely be needed.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&