Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Sacred Heart Mardi Gras online auction runs through 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. At that time there will be a raffle drawing for $1,000, $500 and $250. The link to the auction is https://www.32auctions.com/SacredHeartMardiGras2021

Proceed from the auction will benefit Sacred Heart Church and its Faith Formation Programs.

Trending Food Videos