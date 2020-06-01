Area school sharing patterns are shifting as Starmont gears up for a superintendent search to be completed by summer 2021.
Back in November, Superintendent Troy Heller told his boards, Starmont and Tripoli, he would be retiring in summer of 2021, for planning purposes, also notifying Oelwein, West Central, Central Elkader and Edgewood-Colesburg.
West Central has traditionally partially shared programming, its superintendent and more with Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Tripoli and Sumner-Fredericksburg also decided to partner in 2020-21 solely for operational, academic and extracurricular sharing, according to Heller.
“I emphasize it is not whole grade sharing,” Heller said.
If nothing changes, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central will continue sharing through the coming academic year, 2020-21, ending in June, Heller said.
But for 2021-22, it appears Starmont and West Central will be looking into different opportunities to share extracurriculars, fine arts, academics and operations where possible, he said — including a good chance of possibly sharing a superintendent in the future “because neither school (board) has voted on it.”
“We’re not talking about combining schools; we’re talking about those three things, operational academic and extracurricular, when we can help each other out,” Heller reiterated.
“Starmont has always leaned toward West Central,” Heller said, indicating sharing of many programs and so forth.
At the May 11 meeting, the Starmont Board approved sharing programs in 2020-21 for ag, cross country, wrestling and baseball and discussed possible sharing of a superintendent with West Central for 2021-22.
Starmont Board members stated the intent to discuss and later hire a search firm for the process, May 11 minutes state.