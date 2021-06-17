LA PORTE CITY — The Oelwein/Fairbank Sharks swim team returned to competition last week after a year away because COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 summer season.
The LaPorte City Waves hosted the Sharks and the Waverly Area Swim Club on June 10. The three teams are members of the Big Six Swim Club, a USA summer swim team. Thursday’s meet was the club’s first competition of the 2021 season.
The Sharks, located in Oelwein with a satellite practice location in Fairbank, is open to all youth, ages 5 through 18 who have a basic ability to swim.
Summer swim season typically runs from June 1 through July 10.
Sharks June 10 MEET INDIVIDUAL results:
Girls 11-12 50 meter butterfly: 2. Lydia Rehmert (state qualifying time), 3. Kula Kuennen, 4. Riz Sander.
Girls 12-under 200 meter medley relay: 1. Oelwein —Elonna Koppmann, Corrine Rehmert, Lydia Rehmert and Kyla Kuennen.
Girls 13-over 200 meter medley relay: 2. Oelwein — Abby Koppmann, Chloe Rehmert, Olivia Duffy and Lauren Reagan.
Girls 9-10 50 meter freestyle: 1. Corrine Rehmert (state qualifying time), 13. Mayzee Patrick.
Girls 11-12 50 meter freestyle: 1. Lydia Rehmert (state qualifying time), 8. Elonna Koppmann, 17. Riz Sander.
Boys 11-12 50 meter freestyle: 2. Landon Burkey, 4. Jaedon Koppmann, 9. Devin McConnelee, 12. Jensen Halligan, 13. Zane Larson, 14. Gabriel Koppmann.
Girls 13-14 50 meter freestyle: 4. Mikayla Bixeman, 7. Mora Holt, 9. Betsy Halligan.
Girls 15 — over 50 meter freestyle: 2. Abby Koppmann, 5. Lauren Reagan, 6. Chloe Rehmert, 7. Olivia Duffy.
Girls 9-10 100 meter im: 1. Corrine Rehmert,.
Girls 11-12 100 meter im: 1. Lydia Rehmert, 3. Kyla Kuennen.
Girls 9-10 50 meter breaststroke: 1. Corrine Rehmert (state qualifying time).
Girls 11-12 50 meter breaststroke: 8. Elonna Koppmann,.
Boys 11-12 50 meter breaststroke: 2. Landon Burkey, 3. Jaedon Koppmann, 4. Gabriel Koppmann.
Girls 13-14 100 meter breaststroke: 3. Betsy Halligan,.
Girls 15-over 100 meter breaststroke: 2. Chloe Rehmert, 3. Lauren Reagan.
Mixed 1-under 200 meter freestyle relay: 5. Oelwein — Mayzee Patrick, Devin McConnelee, Jensen Halligan and Kyla Kuennen, 7. Oelwein — Riz Sander, Zane Larson, Gabriel Koppmann and Elonna Koppmann.
Mixed 13- over 200 meter freestyle relay: 2. Oelwein – Landon Burkey, Betsy Halligan, Mikayla Bixeman and Jaedon Koppmann.
Girls 10-under 50 meter backstroke: 10. Mayzee Patrick,.
Girls 13-14 100 meter freestyle: 6. Mora Holt,.
Girls 15-over 100 meter freestyle: 2. Abby Koppmann,.
Girls 11-12 50 meter backstroke: 6. Kyla Kuennen, 9. Elonna Koppmann, 13. Riz Sander.
Boys 11-12 50 meter backstroke: 3. Jaedon Koppmann, 4. Landon Burkey, 11. Devin McConnelee, 12. Jensen Halligan, 13. Zane Larson.
Girls 13-14 100 meter backstroke: 5th Betsy Halligan,.
Girls 15-over 100 meter backstroke: 2nd Abby Koppmann, 3. Chloe Rehmert, 5th Lauren Reagan, 6th Olivia Duffy.
Boys 12-under 200 meter freestyle relay: 3. Oelwein – Jaedon Koppmann, Gabriel Koppmann, Jensen Halligan, Landon Burkey.
Girls 13-over 200 meter freestyle relay: 3. Oelwein – Mikayla Bixeman, Chloe Rehmert, Moral Holt, Lauren Reagan, 4. Oelwein – Lydia Rehmert, Betsy Halligan, Olivia Duffy and Abby Koppmann.