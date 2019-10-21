It was an evening for camaraderie, kicking back and enjoying good food and friends. And it was a way for the head of law enforcement in the county to show his personal thanks to all those officers and rescue personnel that respond to every incident without question.
“I had been thinking about doing something like this for a while. People are busy in the summer, so this seemed like a good time to do it,” said Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher, talking about the appreciation dinner he put on Saturday night.
The event was held at the Oelwein American Legion for all law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, their families and retirees in Fayette County. Fisher said it was his way of thanking all the entities he works with in the county for all they do to save lives and keep residents safe.
Sheriff Fisher said according to recent figures, Fayette County has the most volunteer emergency personnel of any county in Iowa.
“When you think about it, those men and women that volunteer to be firefighters in our small communities, and EMS, have to spend a lot of time away from their families in training programs and classes,” Fisher said. “They really are a special group of people.”
The sheriff added that his deputies, as well as police officers in some of the communities and patrolmen, work odd shifts where they don’t get a chance to really know some of their fellow officers or socialize. He said the appreciation dinner gave those officers and their families an opportunity to reminisce and relax among each other over some good food.
Indeed, Thyron Mathews’ smoked pork loin is a State Fair winner. The barbecue master chef and some friends in the local barbecue competition circuit worked together to create a delicious meal of smoked pork loin, ribs, cheesy hash brown potatoes, green beans and rolls for the dinner. Those assisting Mathews with the dinner included Chris Barren, Wally Rowcliffe of Strawberry Point, Dallas Squires of Westgate, Brett Reagan, and Randy Hutschenreuter, along with Terrishane Mathews, Linda Reagan and Jessica Hutschenreuter. No one left hungry.
“This was a really nice idea for Marty to put this on,” said Fayette County Sgt. Allan Henderschott. “Some of us don’t get to see one another real often, so we got a chance to catch up and share stories.”
Sheriff Fisher said he was happy with the turnout and may consider hosting another dinner in the future.
“The Oelwein Legion hall is a great facility and great people to work with, very supportive of us. We had a great turn out, members from all agencies in the county were there,” he said. “I may have this again, I thought October being Firefighters month was good, but I may switch it to February or some other date, as well again.”