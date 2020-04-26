Power tools, cash and credit cards appear to be the targets of daytime residential and vehicle burglaries in the past week around Strawberry Point.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Saturday about the series of thefts in southwest corner of the county, and asked for people to report any suspicious activity.
Witness statements suggest the suspect vehicle could possibly be an older model tan Grand Marquis.
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi urges farmerts to secure any tools or valuable property while in the fields during this planting season.
Report any suspicious vehicles or activity to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 563-245-2422.