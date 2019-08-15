CLERMONT — Authorities arrested a 33-year-old Clermont man in a counterfeiting operation that might have spread fake bills throughout northeast Iowa. More arrests are possible.
Jason George Massman is charged with the class B felon of ongoing criminal conduct, class D felonies of falsifying public documents and forgery, and the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff, the arrest came after a two-week long investigation the culminated in a search of 1009 State St. in Clermont. Counterfeit money — in denominations of $5, $10, $20 and $50 that had matching serial numbers — had been discovered in communities throughout Fayette County.
At the Clermont house, deputies executing a search warrant found “a counterfeit money lab,” which included several computers, printers, scanners and special paper, thousands of dollars of counterfeit money, and pre-paid credit cards. They also found documentation of an ongoing criminal activity, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Marty Fisher said multiple counties in northeast Iowa could be affected. He is asking for the public to check any $100, $50, $20, $10 and $5 dollar bills with these possible serial numbers: JE33971376C, MF09024100D, JJ11942902A, ML86349284A, MG694983781A and CG0357533B.
This is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests could be made, the news release said.
Massman was already scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2 in Fayette County District Court on an aggravated misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a credit card and the serious misdemeanor of driving while his license was revoked.
In that case, Massman is accused of using a stolen credit card at the Casey’s Store in Clermont making $170.19 in purchases over multiple visits. The out-of-state owner of the card contacted the store to deny ever being to Iowa and say the card was being fraudulently used. Video from the store showed Massman using the card.
According to the criminal complaint, Massman told an investigator that he purchased the card on the Internet and knew it was stolen.