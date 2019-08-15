CLERMONT -- Authorities arrested a 33-year-old Clermont man in a counterfeiting operation that might have spread fake bills throughout northeast Iowa. More arrests are possible.
Jason George Massman is charged with the class B felon of ongoing criminal conduct, class D felonies of falsifying public documents and forgery, and the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff, the arrest came after a two-week long investigation the culminated in a search of 1009 State St. in Clermont. Counterfeit money -- in denominations of $5, $10, $20 and $50 that had matching serial numbers -- had been discovered in communities throughout Fayette County.
At the Clermont house, deputies executing a search warrant found "a counterfeit money lab," which included several computers, printers, scanners and special paper, thousands of dollars of counterfeit money, and pre-paid credit cards. They also found documentation of an ongoing criminal activity, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Marty Fisher said multiple counties in northeast Iowa could be affected. He is asking for the public to check any $100, $50, $20, $10 and $5 dollar bills with these possible serial numbers: JE33971376C, MF09024100D, JJ11942902A, ML86349284A, MG694983781A and CG0357533B.
This is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests could be made, the news release said.