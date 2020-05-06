The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was informed Sunday morning that its K-9, Immo, had passed away. Immo, 12½ years old, had been a partner to Deputy and K-9 handler Kenny Aeschliman for the past 10½ years, and was a loving member of the Aeschliman family, as well.
Deputy Aeschliman’s wife Laine shared the news of Immo’s passing in a Facebook post. She said the steadfast canine worked up until his last day and had been an integral part of the family’s lives.
“He was a fantastic partner/protector and pet. Kenny poured his heart into years of training with Immo to help keep our county a safer place for us all. We are so blessed as a family to have been part of Immo’s life. We will miss him so much. Please keep Kenny in your prayers as he faces the days ahead without his partner. We are all very lost at this time without him,” she wrote.
Sheriff Marty Fisher praised the K-9 as an asset to his office.
“Immo worked with Kenny every day. They were definitely a team. He spent a decade with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and was a wonderful, dedicated member of the staff,” the sheriff said. “Immo was specially trained in tracking, narcotics searches and protection.”
Sheriff Fisher added that Deputy Aeschliman and K-9 Immo were also great for public relations throughout Fayette County as they put on demonstrations for groups and organizations, and appeared in school classrooms to promote the animal’s special skills.
“I considered Immo a very valuable asset to our department and we shared him with other cities and counties when needed,” Fisher said. “All of our employees here loved him just like his family did.”
Immo replaced the previous K-9 Rex, that they lost in 2009. Aeschliman has always been the sheriff’s department K-9 handler and his family cared for both as beloved pets, Fisher said.
The sheriff said it is too soon for his office to think about another replacement K-9.
“In addition to the value a K-9 brings to the department, there is also considerable cost. A specially trained German mix such as Immo or Rex, the initial cost starts at around $10,000 and goes up from there,” the sheriff said.
Fisher said veterinary, food, special equipment and continued training are costs that will be taken into consideration when they are ready to think about it. In the past, organizations and various clubs have held fundraisers to help the sheriff’s office support a K-9 unit.
“Maybe a few weeks down the road we will have that conversation. Right now, we’re all just getting over the loss,” he said.