WEST UNION — One of Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher’s main priorities for the near future is getting a new storage/utility shed built.
That’s what he stated prior to his re-election last fall.
The ball is starting to roll on the project as the Board of Supervisors last week approved transferring a total of $$150,269 from the general basic fund and general supplemental fund to the Sheriff ’s Department Capital Projects Fund.
“These are just funds that normally would have been carried over in the general fund. It’s what he (Sheriff Fisher) didn’t spend,” said Auditor Lori Moellers.
The sheriff said it still leaves him about $60,000 short of the estimated cost for the building.
“It’s something we need for storing vehicles, equipment and evidence. Right now we’ve got our Command Trailer and a UTV rescue vehicle sitting outside. I’d like to get those under a roof. We’ve had to rent space for several years to store evidence and other equipment,” Fisher said.
In other action the Board heard a report from County Engineer Joel Fantz who said the work on County Road W-14 should be completed this week.