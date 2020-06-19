WEST UNION — Deputy Sydney Michael was recently sworn in with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Marty Fisher announced Thursday on Facebook.
A 2015 graduate of Upper Iowa University with a major in agribusiness, Michael started her law enforcement career in Worth County, then went to Mitchell County where she grew up watching her mother serve in dispatch.
“I look forward to being part of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the community,” Michael said.
Her mother has dispatched for Mitchell County for the past 22 years, so growing up around the department was a big influence on her, according to Fisher, who stated that getting to know deputies, police officers and state patrol in the area fueled her interest in becoming a law enforcement officer.