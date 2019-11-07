Oelwein municipal and school board elections were held Tuesday, with a large voter turnout at the polls. The contenders were the winners in the two contested Council races, with challenger Brett DeVore winning over incumbent Mayor Peggy Sherrets, and Tom Stewart defeating Councilman At-Large Darin Christensen.
Sherrets has seen many changes in Oelwein in her seven years on the Council. She had this to say following Tuesday night’s tally:
“I want to thank the Oelwein citizens for the privilege of being your Mayor for five years and a Councilwoman for two years. It has been a wonderful time in my life that I will cherish. I have always believed that people should give back to the community they live in. My hope is that I have left a positive impact on the town I so love. Congratulations, Mr. Devore. Yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) turnout was huge and I pray that all those folks will continue to be involved in our community,” Peggy Lee Sherrets, Mayor of Oelwein.
As the owner of his own construction company, Christensen brought experience to the Council, especially in the area of building projects, as well as bidding processes. He also made a statement following Tuesday’s election results:
“Thank you for having faith in me four years ago and electing me then as your at-large council person. It has truly been an honor to serve you all. I have met many wonderful citizens over this term. Obviously things didn’t go as planned as I would have liked to remain a council person, but I respect the citizens decision. So, on that note, I wish Tom Stewart the best of luck and hope he cares as much about the city of Oelwein as I do. Most of all, I would like to thank the people who once again voted for me. I am hopeful, with the help of our newly-elected officials, that our great community will continue to get better and be a better place to call home,” Darin Christensen, Councilman At-Large.
The newly-elected city government officials will take their oaths of office at the start of the New Year.