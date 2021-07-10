Oct. 30, 1933 — July 8, 2021
EDGEWOOD — Shirley Louise Seibert, 87, of Edgewood, formerly of Greeley, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. She was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Manchester to Orlando and Doris (Puffett) Flaucher and graduated from Dundee High School.
Marriage: May 21, 1953 to Leon “Red” Seibert at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Shirley was a longtime member of the Greeley Methodist Church.
Survivors: Steve (Nancy Hatfield) and Cindy (Brad) Chambers; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 12 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester and one hour before services. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Interment: Grant View Cemetery, Greeley.