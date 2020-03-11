Darci Fuelling led four Oelwein High School choirs in sets from various musicals Tuesday that spanned modern history from the eighth- and ninth-century Europe to the United States, from the Revolutionary War-era to modern times.
Students introduced the pieces in “A Night of Musical Theatre” on Tuesday, which featured several soloists and ensembles to much applause.
Mixed Choir sang selections from “Pippin,” a fictional story about historic Emperor Charlemagne’s son.
Bass Choir presented “Hamilton,” a fictionalized version of the “Federalist Papers” author Alexander Hamilton’s life.
Belle Voce performed selections from “Dreamgirls” loosely based on the aspirational stories of many rhythm and blues acts.
Concert Choir presented pieces from “Newsies,” a fictionalized version of the New York City newsboys’ strike of 1899, and from “Kinky Boots,” a story of a struggling business that parallels struggling family relationships. For fun, they threw in 1990s hit songs from the Disney productions of “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Selected videos are available via the Daily Register Facebook page.
Sue Schlitter accompanied them on piano, and the Fine Arts Guild was thanked for providing new uniforms to the Bass Choir and Belle Voce.
VOCAL CALENDAR
• Oelwein High School will host the State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, April 4. Performance times are typically available 10 days ahead of the event.
• High School senior Brooke Patterson is planning a variety show to raise funds for the Fine Arts Guild, for her senior seminar. Tickets are $5 and go on sale Monday, March 30 at the High School office, 319-283-2731. The show will be Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center.
• The High School Pops Concert will be Saturday, May 2. Starting at 7 p.m., the High School choirs, including Show Choir, Mixed Choir, Bass Choir, Belle Voce, Concert Choir, and student-auditioned solo and small-group acts will serenade the community with classic hits at the Williams Center stage.