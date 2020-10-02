Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Maynard City Clerk Jennifer Sieck trained for the role with 28-year clerk Lois Erickson from April 1 through Erickson’s retirement on June 30.

“The chosen applicant, Jennifer Sieck, began training as City Clerk on April 1, 2020,” Erickson reported in the April 13 Maynard City Council meeting minutes. “Training is going very well and will continue through June 30, 2020.”

City Hall is open 8 a.m. to noon daily. City Council meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., and minutes are published in the Union Echo Leader.

 
 
 

