INDEPENDENCE — Returning Buchanan County 4-H members will save $10 and pay just $25 if they sign up before Dec. 31. After Jan. 1, the cost is $35 for membership. As always, first time members can enroll for free.
Clover Kid memberships are also available for students ages K-3. The cost to enroll as a Clover Kid is $5.
Around 180 students active in 11 4-H clubs across Buchanan County.
4-H Clubs and their leaders provide hands-on, youth-led experience. Experiences where they learn by doing, grow from failure, express their ideas and use their influence to drive positive outcomes. Adult mentors provide guidance, ask questions, share learnings and encourage.
Students gain skills like confidence, independence, resilience and compassion through stages and developed through experiences, not instruction. These skills benefit for a lifetime.
Contact numbers and information about each club is available at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach website www.extension.iastate.edu/
buchanan/page/join-4-h. Or you can contact the Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or xbuchanan@iastate.edu.