Want to paint a rustic welcome sign on a pallet board after selecting from several design choices?
Adult and teen participants can register now and mark their calendars for the Rustic Board Painting event set Friday, Nov. 20 south of Elkader, starting at 6 p.m. Location will be the Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader.
All art materials will be provided and participants will leave with a finished project to take home. Limit nine participants. Reservations required, at 563-245-1516 or at www.claytoncountyconservation.org.
Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages.
Funds for this will benefit the Nature All Around Us Mural Project local match.