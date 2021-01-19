Contractors K&W Electric of Cedar Falls for the Iowa Department of Transportation replaced a sign Tuesday at the junction of Iowa Highway 3 East and 150 South, just north of Oelwein as part of a statewide project.
Pete Hjelmstad coordinates field services with the DOT District 2 office in Mason City.
The state-bid project, he said, was let in August 2020 for a contract price of $129,799.80, and included installations of 35 signs, plus posts, traffic control devices, brackets and so forth.
In addition to multiple signs for Iowa Highways 150 and 3, it includes a roundabout at the junction of 281 and Black Hawk County V49.
Work sites were located in the counties of Fayette, Black Hawk, Bremer, Franklin and Worth in Northeast and North Central Iowa, as well as the Western Iowa counties of Crawford, Monona and Woodbury.
“All of our signs throughout the state are evaluated throughout the years,” Hjelmstad said. “One of the things that causes replacement is the way they reflect.” Each sign will have an improved face that is more reflective than older ones.
Similar projects are let throughout the state at the same time, and yes, that’s in order to attract lower prices, Hjelmstad said.