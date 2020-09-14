Fayette County Conservation Club is offering signup for its Fall Trap League clay target, or “50 bird," program now through Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Shooting hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., and Sundays 1-4 p.m. at the Fayette County Conservation Club, 17001 35th St., Oelwein. Registration will end Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Individuals wanting to shoot skeet or trap may come out during shooting hours or call Bill Klendworth, 319-238-1440, Jay Woodward, 563-608-1113 or Robert Kaltenbach, 319-238-1547. They will help place individuals on teams of five.
While inside the building for signup to shoot, please wear a mask. State and federal health officials also recommend mask-wearing while within six feet of those outside of one's household for 15 minutes or more, known as "close contact."