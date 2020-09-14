Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

Fayette County Conservation Club is offering signup for its Fall Trap League clay target, or “50 bird," program now through Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Shooting hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., and Sundays 1-4 p.m. at the Fayette County Conservation Club, 17001 35th St., Oelwein. Registration will end Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Individuals wanting to shoot skeet or trap may come out during shooting hours or call Bill Klendworth, 319-238-1440, Jay Woodward, 563-608-1113 or Robert Kaltenbach, 319-238-1547. They will help place individuals on teams of five.

While inside the building for signup to shoot, please wear a mask. State and federal health officials also recommend mask-wearing while within six feet of those outside of one's household for 15 minutes or more, known as "close contact."

 
 
 

Tags