Now is the time for elementary students who are completing levels K-6 to check out summer day camp offerings in their grade range from Fayette County Iowa State Extension and Outreach. Registration closes on June 15.
There’s something for everyone. From dinosaurs (K-1) to chemistry set explosions (2-3) to a day at the Fayette County Fair (K-3). From space exploration (4-6) to summer games (4-6).
All camps go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are listed chronologically.
Astro Camp, for students completing grades 4-6, begins on June 17 at the Extension Office in Fayette.
According to Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly, the ISU Extension staffer who designed Astro Camp attended science camp growing up and has been working with NASA to provide activities they recommended. Campers will face challenges such as making and launching different types of rockets, creating a cardboard rover, creating cosmic art and more.
They hope to have the students video-call with either a retired or a working astronaut, Kelly added.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yn3avmy7.
Dig Those Dinosaurs, a camp on a perennial topic of interest for students completing K-1, will be June 21 at Klocks Island in Fayette and June 23 at Lions Park in West Union.
Campers will travel back millions of years in history to the days dinosaurs roamed the earth. Explore fossils that were left behind, dig for dinosaur bones and more.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yk9kttd6.
In “Summer Games,” students completing grades 4-6 will learn the importance of staying healthy and active with many hands-on activities. It will be June 28 at the Extension Office in Fayette.
Campers will get to play a variety of games for fun and competition. They are encouraged to bring a change of clothes.
Program assistant Milius, who will offer the camp, has a degree in sports administration from Upper Iowa University.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yfe4jmb7.
With Fizz, Bubble, Goo, students completing grades 2-3 will explore chemistry by creating experiments with everyday materials to watch them fizz, bubble and goo.
They will meet June 30 at Maynard City Park and July 1 at Schori Park in Elgin. Youth will learn about matter in its three states and observe physical and chemical changes.
“They will be using a lot of materials parents may not allow such as paint,” Kelly said. They will make slime. They will combine Alka-Seltzer and another substance to make small explosions.
Kelly said the fun, and the mess, are guaranteed.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/9zz7h368.
In the Day at the Fair, students completing K-3 will join Extension at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on July 23 for hands-on activities along with visits from the Iowa State University Insect Zoo and the Iowa Learning Farms Water Rocks Conservation Station.
“The fair board also has an entertainer coming in and the kids will take advantage of it by participating,” Kelly added.
Cost is $15 and includes lunch from the Clover Cafe.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/5nfvdf3y.
Again, register by June 15. Make checks to Fayette County Extension, and mail camp fees to PO Box 700, Fayette IA 52142.
Camp fee is $10 and participants are asked to bring a sack lunch and water bottle. (Except for Day at the Fair, which is $15 and includes lunch.)
The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4-H Youth Development County Extension Program.
For a PDF with all the links, visit extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h and click on the May 26 post titled, Summer Day Camps 2021.
Questions regarding Fayette County 4-H or day camps can be directed to the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing Kelly at kellymd@iastate.edu.