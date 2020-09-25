This week, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, along with MercyOne locations across the state, recognized Mercy Week. In a similar spirit as homecoming for schools and colleges, our health care family recognizes our ancestry in a celebratory effort.
Mercy heritage has its roots in Catherine McAuley and her vision to serve the poor of her day, especially women and children. Having received a large sum of money through an inheritance, Catherine opened the House of Mercy to provide hospitality for those who were impoverished, ill or in need of education. Four years later in 1831, she founded the Sisters of Mercy. With special permission from the Archbishop of Dublin to forego a cloistered life in favor of actively serving the poor, the Sisters of Mercy became known as the “walking sisters” because they walked among the poor and needy of Dublin. As testament to the importance of service as part of a Christian vocation, in addition to the traditional religious vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, the Sisters of Mercy have always committed themselves to a fourth vow of service.
Thanks to Mercy Foundress Catherine McAuley and the Sisters of Mercy, today more than 250,000 people in hospitals, schools and community programs worldwide carry on the mission of Mercy. We are proud in Oelwein to be connected to this international commitment to serving those in need, and have been in the community for almost 100 years of the nearly 200-year legacy of the Sisters of Mercy establishment.
Our week of recognition has been particularly meaningful as we look back on the past six months with gratitude and honor for our health care heroes keeping our facilities and patients safe during our COVID-19 pandemic. Like the example of those "walking sisters" from almost 200 years ago, our providers and colleagues have showed great resolve and flexibility to meet the needs of the times. Our fight against the pandemic is not over, but this week has been a welcomed opportunity to enjoy recognitions, celebratory meals, blessings of hands, Mass, virtual rosary, and a virtual 5K. Our community support has been unwavering, and we continue to say "thanks" for all you are doing to also stay healthy and care for those within your circle. As we end the month of September, and our Mercy Week recognitions, we are grateful for the privilege in caring for you all of these years. Stay well, keep washing your hands, and please receive an influenza vaccination.