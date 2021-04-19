Some jobs are best left to professionals. Upgrading your electrical service is one, electrician Alex Murray with Ken’s Electric Inc. in Oelwein explained. Here are six reasons to upgrade the home electric service.
• If wanting to sell the house, it has to be brought up to code.
“You have to be a licensed electrician to legally replace the service in your home,” Murray said. “The National Fire Prevention Association requires you to be working under a master electrician in order to get an approved inspection.”
• If the fuse panel is old, the owner’s insurance company usually requires it to be upgraded.
Murray said another reason to call a pro is, “Secondly there are many things that can be done wrong that can cause anything from a fire to electrocution.”
• “The current service may be too small, meaning it may only be a 60 amp and they need a 100 amp,” Murray said.
• Damage to the outside pipe or meter socket can cause need of repairs.
• A remodel being done in the home may require more circuits to be installed, and the current panel may not have enough room.
• If there is a bad main breaker or component that requires the power to be disconnected by the power company, the local electrical code may require that it is brought up to code before being hooked back up.